All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 32 22 6 4 0 48 112 74 Peoria 31 21 5 2 3 47 123 71 Knoxville 35 19 12 2 2 42 107 112 Fayetteville 35 19 14 2 0 40 102 122 Roanoke 30 17 10 2 1 37 112 92 Birmingham 32 15 14 2 1 33 94 101 Quad City 34 15 16 2 1 33 106 120 Evansville 34 14 16 2 2 32 92 106 Macon 34 13 18 3 0 29 84 105 Pensacola 35 11 20 1 3 26 95 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Quad City 0

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 0

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Macon 2, Quad City 1

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 4, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

