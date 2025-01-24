All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 31 21 6 4 0 46 105 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 31 21 6 4 0 46 105 72 Peoria 30 20 5 2 3 45 119 69 Knoxville 34 19 11 2 2 42 105 105 Fayetteville 34 18 14 2 0 38 98 119 Roanoke 29 17 9 2 1 37 109 88 Birmingham 31 15 13 2 1 33 92 97 Quad City 33 15 15 2 1 33 105 118 Evansville 33 14 15 2 2 32 90 102 Macon 33 12 18 3 0 27 82 104 Pensacola 34 10 20 1 3 24 91 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Quad City 0

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 0

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

