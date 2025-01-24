All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|31
|21
|6
|4
|0
|46
|105
|72
|Peoria
|30
|20
|5
|2
|3
|45
|119
|69
|Knoxville
|34
|19
|11
|2
|2
|42
|105
|105
|Fayetteville
|34
|18
|14
|2
|0
|38
|98
|119
|Roanoke
|29
|17
|9
|2
|1
|37
|109
|88
|Birmingham
|31
|15
|13
|2
|1
|33
|92
|97
|Quad City
|33
|15
|15
|2
|1
|33
|105
|118
|Evansville
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|90
|102
|Macon
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|82
|104
|Pensacola
|34
|10
|20
|1
|3
|24
|91
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon 4, Quad City 0
Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 0
Evansville 2, Pensacola 1
Peoria 3, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
