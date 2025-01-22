All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|30
|21
|6
|3
|0
|45
|103
|69
|Peoria
|29
|19
|5
|2
|3
|43
|116
|67
|Knoxville
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|102
|103
|Fayetteville
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|98
|114
|Roanoke
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|104
|88
|Birmingham
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|90
|94
|Quad City
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|105
|114
|Evansville
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Macon
|32
|11
|18
|3
|0
|25
|78
|104
|Pensacola
|33
|10
|19
|1
|3
|24
|90
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
