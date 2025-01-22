All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 21 6 3 0 45 103 69…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 21 6 3 0 45 103 69 Peoria 29 19 5 2 3 43 116 67 Knoxville 33 18 11 2 2 40 102 103 Fayetteville 33 18 13 2 0 38 98 114 Roanoke 28 16 9 2 1 35 104 88 Birmingham 30 15 12 2 1 33 90 94 Quad City 32 15 14 2 1 33 105 114 Evansville 32 13 15 2 2 30 88 101 Macon 32 11 18 3 0 25 78 104 Pensacola 33 10 19 1 3 24 90 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

