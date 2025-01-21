All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 21 6 3 0 45 103 69…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 21 6 3 0 45 103 69 Peoria 29 19 5 2 3 43 116 67 Knoxville 33 18 11 2 2 40 102 103 Fayetteville 33 18 13 2 0 38 98 114 Roanoke 28 16 9 2 1 35 104 88 Birmingham 30 15 12 2 1 33 90 94 Quad City 32 15 14 2 1 33 105 114 Evansville 32 13 15 2 2 30 88 101 Macon 32 11 18 3 0 25 78 104 Pensacola 33 10 19 1 3 24 90 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.