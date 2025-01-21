All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|30
|21
|6
|3
|0
|45
|103
|69
|Peoria
|29
|19
|5
|2
|3
|43
|116
|67
|Knoxville
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|102
|103
|Fayetteville
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|98
|114
|Roanoke
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|104
|88
|Birmingham
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|90
|94
|Quad City
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|105
|114
|Evansville
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Macon
|32
|11
|18
|3
|0
|25
|78
|104
|Pensacola
|33
|10
|19
|1
|3
|24
|90
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Huntsville 1
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
