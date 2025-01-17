Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2025, 11:52 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 28 20 5 3 0 43 100 66
Peoria 27 18 5 2 2 40 111 63
Knoxville 31 17 10 2 2 38 97 97
Fayetteville 31 18 11 2 0 38 94 101
Roanoke 27 15 9 2 1 33 102 87
Birmingham 28 14 11 2 1 31 87 91
Quad City 31 14 14 2 1 31 101 112
Evansville 31 13 14 2 2 30 87 98
Macon 31 11 17 3 0 25 77 102
Pensacola 31 8 19 1 3 20 77 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 11, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 2, Macon 1

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 6, Knoxville 5

Evansville 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

