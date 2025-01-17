All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|28
|20
|5
|3
|0
|43
|100
|66
|Peoria
|27
|18
|5
|2
|2
|40
|111
|63
|Knoxville
|31
|17
|10
|2
|2
|38
|97
|97
|Fayetteville
|31
|18
|11
|2
|0
|38
|94
|101
|Roanoke
|27
|15
|9
|2
|1
|33
|102
|87
|Birmingham
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|87
|91
|Quad City
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|31
|101
|112
|Evansville
|31
|13
|14
|2
|2
|30
|87
|98
|Macon
|31
|11
|17
|3
|0
|25
|77
|102
|Pensacola
|31
|8
|19
|1
|3
|20
|77
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 11, Macon 1
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 2, Macon 1
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 6, Knoxville 5
Evansville 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
