GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Knoxville 30 17 10 2 1 37 92 91 Fayetteville 30 17 11 2 0 36 90 98 Roanoke 25 14 9 1 1 30 89 83 Birmingham 27 13 11 2 1 29 84 89 Quad City 30 13 14 2 1 29 95 107 Evansville 30 12 14 2 2 28 83 95 Macon 29 11 16 2 0 24 75 89 Pensacola 30 8 19 1 2 19 74 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

