SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2025, 9:06 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65
Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59
Knoxville 30 17 10 2 1 37 92 91
Fayetteville 30 17 11 2 0 36 90 98
Roanoke 25 14 9 1 1 30 89 83
Birmingham 27 13 11 2 1 29 84 89
Quad City 30 13 14 2 1 29 95 107
Evansville 30 12 14 2 2 28 83 95
Macon 29 11 16 2 0 24 75 89
Pensacola 30 8 19 1 2 19 74 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 5, Pensacola 1

Evansville 3, Birmingham 2

Quad City 5, Roanoke 2

Peoria at Huntsville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Knoxville 4

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

