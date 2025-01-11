All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|98
|65
|Peoria
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|108
|59
|Knoxville
|29
|17
|10
|1
|1
|36
|88
|86
|Fayetteville
|30
|17
|11
|2
|0
|36
|90
|98
|Roanoke
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|89
|83
|Quad City
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|29
|95
|107
|Evansville
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|83
|95
|Birmingham
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|79
|85
|Macon
|28
|10
|16
|2
|0
|22
|72
|87
|Pensacola
|29
|8
|18
|1
|2
|19
|72
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0
Pensacola 3, Macon 1
Quad City 4, Roanoke 3
Peoria at Huntsville, ppd
Evansville at Birmingham, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2
Macon 5, Pensacola 1
Evansville 3, Birmingham 2
Quad City 5, Roanoke 2
Peoria at Huntsville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
