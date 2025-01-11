All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Knoxville 29 17 10 1 1 36 88 86 Fayetteville 30 17 11 2 0 36 90 98 Roanoke 25 14 9 1 1 30 89 83 Quad City 30 13 14 2 1 29 95 107 Evansville 30 12 14 2 2 28 83 95 Birmingham 26 12 11 2 1 27 79 85 Macon 28 10 16 2 0 22 72 87 Pensacola 29 8 18 1 2 19 72 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0

Pensacola 3, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Roanoke 3

Peoria at Huntsville, ppd

Evansville at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 5, Pensacola 1

Evansville 3, Birmingham 2

Quad City 5, Roanoke 2

Peoria at Huntsville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

