GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Fayetteville 29 17 11 1 0 35 88 95 Knoxville 28 16 10 1 1 34 85 84 Roanoke 24 14 8 1 1 30 87 78 Birmingham 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 82 Quad City 29 12 14 2 1 27 90 105 Evansville 29 11 14 2 2 26 80 93 Macon 27 9 16 2 0 20 67 86 Pensacola 28 8 17 1 2 19 71 104

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0

Pensacola 3, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Roanoke 3

Peoria at Huntsville, ppd

Evansville at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

