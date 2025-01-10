All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|98
|65
|Peoria
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|108
|59
|Fayetteville
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|88
|95
|Knoxville
|28
|16
|10
|1
|1
|34
|85
|84
|Roanoke
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|87
|78
|Birmingham
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|77
|82
|Quad City
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|90
|105
|Evansville
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|80
|93
|Macon
|27
|9
|16
|2
|0
|20
|67
|86
|Pensacola
|28
|8
|17
|1
|2
|19
|71
|104
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0
Pensacola 3, Macon 1
Quad City 4, Roanoke 3
Peoria at Huntsville, ppd
Evansville at Birmingham, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.