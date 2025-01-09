All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Knoxville 27 16 9 1 1 34 85 82 Fayetteville 28 16 11 1 0 33 86 95 Roanoke 23 14 7 1 1 30 84 74 Birmingham 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 82 Evansville 29 11 14 2 2 26 80 93 Quad City 28 11 14 2 1 25 86 102 Macon 26 9 15 2 0 20 66 83 Pensacola 27 7 17 1 2 17 68 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

