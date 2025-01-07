All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|98
|65
|Peoria
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|108
|59
|Knoxville
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|85
|82
|Fayetteville
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|33
|86
|95
|Roanoke
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|84
|74
|Birmingham
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|77
|82
|Evansville
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|80
|93
|Quad City
|28
|11
|14
|2
|1
|25
|86
|102
|Macon
|26
|9
|15
|2
|0
|20
|66
|83
|Pensacola
|27
|7
|17
|1
|2
|17
|68
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
