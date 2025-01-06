All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Knoxville 27 16 9 1 1 34 85 82 Fayetteville 28 16 11 1 0 33 86 95 Roanoke 23 14 7 1 1 30 84 74 Birmingham 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 82 Evansville 29 11 14 2 2 26 80 93 Quad City 28 11 14 2 1 25 86 102 Macon 26 9 15 2 0 20 66 83 Pensacola 27 7 17 1 2 17 68 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 7, Fayetteville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

