All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|98
|65
|Peoria
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|108
|59
|Knoxville
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|85
|82
|Fayetteville
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|33
|86
|95
|Roanoke
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|84
|74
|Birmingham
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|77
|82
|Evansville
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|80
|93
|Quad City
|28
|11
|14
|2
|1
|25
|86
|102
|Macon
|26
|9
|15
|2
|0
|20
|66
|83
|Pensacola
|27
|7
|17
|1
|2
|17
|68
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Macon 0
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 5, Birmingham 2
Peoria 8, Evansville 4
Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2
Sunday’s Games
Quad City 7, Fayetteville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
