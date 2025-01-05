Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 5, 2025, 7:21 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65
Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59
Knoxville 27 16 9 1 1 34 85 82
Fayetteville 28 16 11 1 0 33 86 95
Roanoke 23 14 7 1 1 30 84 74
Birmingham 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 82
Evansville 29 11 14 2 2 26 80 93
Quad City 28 11 14 2 1 25 86 102
Macon 26 9 15 2 0 20 66 83
Pensacola 27 7 17 1 2 17 68 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 2

Peoria 8, Evansville 4

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 7, Fayetteville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

