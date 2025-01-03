All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 26 19 4 3 0 41 95 61…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 26 19 4 3 0 41 95 61 Peoria 25 17 4 2 2 38 100 55 Knoxville 26 15 9 1 1 32 82 82 Fayetteville 26 15 10 1 0 31 81 86 Roanoke 22 13 7 1 1 28 80 71 Birmingham 24 12 9 2 1 27 75 77 Evansville 28 11 13 2 2 26 76 85 Quad City 26 10 14 1 1 22 77 97 Macon 25 9 14 2 0 20 66 80 Pensacola 26 6 17 1 2 15 63 101

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 5, Quad City 1

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

