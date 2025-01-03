All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|26
|19
|4
|3
|0
|41
|95
|61
|Peoria
|25
|17
|4
|2
|2
|38
|100
|55
|Knoxville
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|82
|82
|Fayetteville
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|81
|86
|Roanoke
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|80
|71
|Birmingham
|24
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|75
|77
|Evansville
|28
|11
|13
|2
|2
|26
|76
|85
|Quad City
|26
|10
|14
|1
|1
|22
|77
|97
|Macon
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|66
|80
|Pensacola
|26
|6
|17
|1
|2
|15
|63
|101
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 3, Macon 2
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Evansville 5, Quad City 1
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 0
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
