All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 25 18 4 3 0 39 91 58 Peoria 24 16 4 2 2 36 97 55 Fayetteville 25 15 9 1 0 31 81 83 Knoxville 25 14 9 1 1 30 79 80 Roanoke 21 13 6 1 1 28 77 67 Birmingham 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 74 Evansville 27 10 13 2 2 24 71 84 Quad City 25 10 13 1 1 22 76 92 Macon 24 9 13 2 0 20 64 77 Pensacola 25 6 16 1 2 15 60 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3

Macon 4, Pensacola 3

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 5

Peoria 5, Quad City 2

Huntsville 5, Evansville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

