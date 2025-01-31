All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 132 73…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 23 5 2 3 51 132 73 Huntsville 34 23 7 4 0 50 120 81 Knoxville 36 19 13 2 2 42 108 117 Fayetteville 37 20 15 2 0 42 107 127 Roanoke 31 18 10 2 1 39 115 94 Birmingham 34 16 15 2 1 35 99 106 Evansville 35 14 16 2 3 33 94 109 Quad City 35 15 17 2 1 33 107 124 Macon 36 14 19 3 0 31 88 111 Pensacola 37 12 20 2 3 29 103 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria 5, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 4, Quad City 1

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

