All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|23
|5
|2
|3
|51
|132
|73
|Huntsville
|34
|23
|7
|4
|0
|50
|120
|81
|Knoxville
|36
|19
|13
|2
|2
|42
|108
|117
|Fayetteville
|37
|20
|15
|2
|0
|42
|107
|127
|Roanoke
|31
|18
|10
|2
|1
|39
|115
|94
|Birmingham
|34
|16
|15
|2
|1
|35
|99
|106
|Evansville
|35
|14
|16
|2
|3
|33
|94
|109
|Quad City
|35
|15
|17
|2
|1
|33
|107
|124
|Macon
|36
|14
|19
|3
|0
|31
|88
|111
|Pensacola
|37
|12
|20
|2
|3
|29
|103
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Peoria 5, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 4, Quad City 1
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1
Macon 3, Evansville 2
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
