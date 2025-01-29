Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 32 22 5 2 3 49 127 72
Huntsville 33 22 7 4 0 48 116 80
Knoxville 35 19 12 2 2 42 107 112
Fayetteville 36 20 14 2 0 42 106 123
Roanoke 30 17 10 2 1 37 112 92
Birmingham 33 15 15 2 1 33 95 105
Quad City 34 15 16 2 1 33 106 120
Evansville 34 14 16 2 2 32 92 106
Macon 35 13 19 3 0 29 85 109
Pensacola 36 12 20 1 3 28 101 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

