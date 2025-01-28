All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 32 22 5 2 3 49 127 72…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 32 22 5 2 3 49 127 72 Huntsville 33 22 7 4 0 48 116 80 Knoxville 35 19 12 2 2 42 107 112 Fayetteville 36 20 14 2 0 42 106 123 Roanoke 30 17 10 2 1 37 112 92 Birmingham 33 15 15 2 1 33 95 105 Quad City 34 15 16 2 1 33 106 120 Evansville 34 14 16 2 2 32 92 106 Macon 35 13 19 3 0 29 85 109 Pensacola 36 12 20 1 3 28 101 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

