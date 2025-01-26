All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|32
|22
|5
|2
|3
|49
|127
|72
|Huntsville
|32
|22
|6
|4
|0
|48
|112
|74
|Knoxville
|35
|19
|12
|2
|2
|42
|107
|112
|Fayetteville
|36
|20
|14
|2
|0
|42
|106
|123
|Roanoke
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|112
|92
|Birmingham
|33
|15
|15
|2
|1
|33
|95
|105
|Quad City
|34
|15
|16
|2
|1
|33
|106
|120
|Evansville
|34
|14
|16
|2
|2
|32
|92
|106
|Macon
|35
|13
|19
|3
|0
|29
|85
|109
|Pensacola
|35
|11
|20
|1
|3
|26
|95
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Macon 2, Quad City 1
Huntsville 7, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 4, Evansville 2
Peoria 4, Birmingham 2
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Macon 1
Peoria 4, Birmingham 1
Quad City at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.