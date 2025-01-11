Spears leads UTSA against Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wichita State Shockers (10-5, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Wichita State after Amir Spears scored 40 points in UTSA’s 82-77 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 on their home court. UTSA is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Shockers have gone 0-2 against AAC opponents. Wichita State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

UTSA’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 22.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Roadrunners.

Justin Hill is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.