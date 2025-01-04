Southern Utah visits Grand Canyon following Williams’ 31-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Southern Utah after Makaih Williams scored 31 points in Grand Canyon’s 112-66 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Antelopes have gone 8-1 at home. Grand Canyon is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Thunderbirds are 1-5 on the road. Southern Utah ranks third in the WAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jamari Sibley averaging 5.5.

Grand Canyon averages 79.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.0 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 7.6 more points per game (77.0) than Grand Canyon allows (69.4).

The Antelopes and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Sibley is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

