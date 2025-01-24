Southern Indiana visits Eastern Illinois following Shelton’s 38-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-11, 3-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-14, 1-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-11, 3-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-14, 1-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Nakyel Shelton scored 38 points in Eastern Illinois’ 73-66 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-6 in conference play. Southern Indiana is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 69.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 73.4 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is averaging 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayland Randall is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

