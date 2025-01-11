Southern hosts Matthews and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-8, 2-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Southern after Milton Matthews scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 62-55 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars are 3-0 on their home court. Southern leads the SWAC with 38.4 points in the paint led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 5.0.

The Rattlers are 0-1 in conference games. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 70.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 72.5 Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.5 points for the Jaguars.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging three points for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

