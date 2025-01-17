South Dakota hosts Moni and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 3-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-8, 2-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (14-6, 3-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-8, 2-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces South Dakota after Jacksen Moni scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 71-64 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Coyotes are 10-0 in home games. South Dakota averages 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Bison are 3-2 in Summit League play. North Dakota State averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

South Dakota scores 86.3 points, 14.4 more per game than the 71.9 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The Coyotes and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Fens is averaging 8.6 points for the Coyotes.

Masen Miller is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.