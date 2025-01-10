South Dakota faces St. Thomas after Forte’s 22-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-5, 3-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits St. Thomas after Chase Forte scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 91-84 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.1.

The Coyotes have gone 1-1 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota leads the Summit League scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

St. Thomas averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 9.0 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Coyotes match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tommies.

Forte is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 85.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

