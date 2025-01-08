South Carolina Upstate visits Presbyterian on 4-game road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-13, 0-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-13, 0-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hits the road against Presbyterian looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-5 at home. Presbyterian has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans are 0-1 in conference matchups. South Carolina Upstate gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.7 points per game.

Presbyterian scores 50.2 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than the 73.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Blue Hose and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 5.1 points.

Jeni Levine is averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 48.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

