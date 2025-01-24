South Carolina rewards coach Shane Beamer with a 3-year contract extension and a $1.5M raise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is getting a three-year contract extension that includes a $1.5 million…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is getting a three-year contract extension that includes a $1.5 million raise after the Gamecocks won their final six regular-season games.

The university’s board of trustees approved Beamer’s raise and extension Friday. His new deal will pay him $8.15 million in 2025, with $100,000 raises annually through 2030.

Beamer’s previous contract would have paid him $6.625 million in 2025, with $250,000 raises in 2026 and 2027.

The Gamecocks (9-4) beat rival Clemson to close the regular season and just missed making the College Football Playoff. Nonetheless, Beamer was named the SEC Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

South Carolina ended the season with a 21-17 loss to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl, leaving Beamer’s record with the Gamecocks at 29-22. It’s the best record for any South Carolina coach through his first four seasons, one more than Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier.

“The culture and commitment to excellence that Coach Beamer has built in our football program shows that we are headed in the right direction and on a strong upward trajectory,” new athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. “Coach Beamer has made clear his desire to be at the University of South Carolina, and this extension shows our collective support for him as the leader of our football program.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.