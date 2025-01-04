South Alabama visits Georgia Southern after Douglas’ 30-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts South Alabama after Bradley Douglas scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 90-82 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.4 assists per game led by Eren Banks averaging 2.6.

The Jaguars are 2-0 against conference opponents. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The Eagles and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals.

Myles Corey is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

