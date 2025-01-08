South Alabama hosts Arkansas State after Todd’s 26-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits South Alabama after Taryn Todd scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 67-62 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Jaguars have gone 7-2 at home. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 4.5.

South Alabama makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Arkansas State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Brown averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc.

Todd is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

