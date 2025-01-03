Soderblom stops 38 shots as Blackhawks end 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Canadiens

CHICAGO (AP) — Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves, Nick Foligno scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game slide…

CHICAGO (AP) — Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves, Nick Foligno scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game slide with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi added his team-leading 13th goal and Patrick Maroon connected for the Blackhawks, who rebounded following a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Tuesday and a stretch of three games when they were outscored 17-5.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault blocked 22 shots.

Soderblom was the difference-maker as Montreal outshot Chicago 40-26.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring 3:21 on a tap-in from the side of the net during a 5-on-3 power play. Caufield tied it with 1:36 left in the first when he was left alone at the side of the net and lofted in a shot.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal lost for just the second time in eight games.

Blackhawks: Colton Dach, younger brother of Canadiens forward Kirby Dach, made his NHL debut and logged 11:05 of ice time with five hits. The Dachs — both drafted by Chicago — had never played against each other before in an organized game.

Key moment

Soderblom was sensational in the second, stopping 19 shots and several prime chances.

Key stat

The 24-year-old Caufield, a first-round pick in 2019, reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in four seasons.

Up next

The Canadiens conclude a six-game trip on Saturday at Colorado. The Blackhawks host the New York Rangers on Sunday.

