Small, West Virginia Mountaineers to host Avery and the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and West Virginia host Marchelus Avery and Oklahoma State in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 in home games. West Virginia averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in conference play. Oklahoma State is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

West Virginia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

