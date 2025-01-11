Skorupski leads Oakland against Detroit Mercy after 25-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 4-2 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4, 4-2 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 4-2 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4, 4-2 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Detroit Mercy after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 79-73 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans have gone 7-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-2 in Horizon play. Oakland gives up 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 62.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 68.4 Detroit Mercy allows to opponents.

The Titans and Golden Grizzlies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Titans.

Skorupski is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

