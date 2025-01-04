Sinani, Campbell Fighting Camels take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-4, 0-1 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-4, 0-1 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -11; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jasin Sinani and Campbell take on Donovan Newby and UNC Wilmington in CAA play Saturday.

The Seahawks are 8-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 81.9 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Campbell scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Fighting Camels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newby is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks.

Sinani is averaging 12.7 points for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

