Sidney Morin scores twice, powering the Boston Fleet to 2-1 OT win over the Ottawa Charge

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sidney Morin scored her second goal of the game 1:45 into overtime and the Boston Fleet edged the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Saturday.

The strike came off a turnover deep in Ottawa’s end where Morin took a pass from Hannah Brandt and put a shot past Charge netminder Gwyneth Philips.

Victoria Bach scored in for the Charge, who had won their previous three games in regulation.

Philips made 19 saves in the Ottawa goal, including eight in the third period when Boston had two power-play opportunities.

Aerin Frankel made 20 saves for Boston.

Bach opened the scoring just as a Fleet penalty came to an end, tipping Jocelyne Larocque’s point shot past Frankel at 6:48.

Morin tied the game with 4:05 left in the first period.

Takeaways

Fleet: It’s the second time this season Boston beat the Charge. The Fleet took a 3-2 victory in Boston on Dec. 17.

Charge: Ottawa finished 0 for 1 on the power play while Boston was 0 for 4.

Key moment

Late in the second period, Ottawa’s Stephanie Markowski sent Natalie Snodgrass in alone on a breakaway but Frankel made the save to keep the game tied at 1-all.

Key stat

The Fleet and Charge lead the PWHL with six international players each. Saturday’s game had representatives from seven different countries: Austria, Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and Canada.

Up next

The Charge host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday. The Fleet host the Sceptres on Jan. 22.

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

