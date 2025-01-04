Shavers and Texas Tech host No. 12 Kansas State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits No. 12 Kansas State after Jasmine Shavers scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 79-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in home games. Kansas State is the best team in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 50.3 points while holding opponents to 31.4% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 1-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Kansas State scores 85.3 points, 24.5 more per game than the 60.8 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points greater than the 31.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Shavers is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

