Sevilla player Kike Salas detained for allegedly earning yellow cards to fix betting results

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla player Kike Salas has been detained by police for allegedly intentionally earning yellow cards to fix sports betting results, the Spanish league said Tuesday.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, police investigators suspect that Salas intentionally tried to be booked by referees to favor bets made by family members and friends in Spain.

The 22-year-old defender has received three yellow cards this season. He earned 10 last season in La Liga, including seven in the last eight games of the season that he played in.

The Spanish league told The Associated Press that it will ask to take part in any judicial investigation of the player.

Sevilla said that is was aware of the detention and was monitoring the situation closely. Salas’ detention was first reported by online newspaper El Confidencial.

