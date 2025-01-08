Seton Hall takes on DePaul, looks to break 5-game skid

DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-9, 0-3 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 0-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-9, 0-3 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall heads into the matchup with DePaul as losers of five straight games.

The Pirates are 3-4 on their home court. Seton Hall is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Demons are 0-4 in Big East play. DePaul averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.6% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Seton Hall gives up.

The Pirates and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pirates.

Jacob Meyer is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

