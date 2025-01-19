Sepp Straka wins The American Express; Tyrrell Hatton takes Dubai Desert Classic

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka won The American Express by two shots over Justin Thomas on Sunday, finishing…

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka won The American Express by two shots over Justin Thomas on Sunday, finishing his third career PGA Tour victory at 25-under 263 with a final-round 70.

Straka, the first Austrian to win on the tour three years ago, comfortably marched to victory after taking a four-shot lead into the final round at the venerable Coachella Valley tournament. He didn’t have a bogey in the four-day event until making two in the final three holes, but his competitors couldn’t mount a charge to make it uncomfortable.

Thomas shot a 66 on on PGA West’s Stadium Course. Justin Lower (69) and Australia’s Jason Day (69) tied for third at 22 under.

Hitting greens regularly and putting capably, Straka was three holes away from becoming the first tour player since 2022 to play 72 bogey-free holes in a victory — until he sprayed his second shot on the 16th into the far right rough behind a berm. His third shot didn’t reach the green, and he barely missed a 17-foot par putt.

Straka’s first major mistake made no difference, nor did his next: He put his approach shot into a bunker on the 18th and then missed a 23-foot par putt, but he buried his 4-foot bogey putt and celebrated with a minimal fist pump.

European Tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton held off Daniel Hillier of New Zealand to win the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke, equaling Jon Rahm’s record of five Rolex Series victories.

Overnight leader Hillier birdied the last to put pressure on his playing partner, and Hatton holed his par putt from 7 feet for the victory.

The Rolex Series includes a few events with elevated purses every season. Hatton hadn’t won one of these tournaments since Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Hatton shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 15 under overall. Hillier shot 71.

Rory McIlroy (66), who was seeking a third straight title at the tournament, tied for fourth at 12 under.

Sunshine Tour

SASOLBURG, South Africa (AP) — Max Steinlechner of Austria won the Mediclinic Invitational for his first Sunshine Tour title, birdieing the final hole for a 5-under 66 and a one-stroke victory.

Steinlechner finished at 24-under 260 at Heron Banks Golf and River Resort. South Africa’s Daniel van Tonder was second after a 66.

