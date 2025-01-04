Sensabaugh scores career-high 34, Jazz rout Heat 136-100

MIAMI (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high 34 points, John Collins finished with 24, and the Utah Jazz snapped…

MIAMI (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high 34 points, John Collins finished with 24, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 136-100 rout over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Walker Kessler had 14 points and 16 rebounds while Jazz starters Collin Sexton (17 points) Lauri Markkanen (15) and Keyonte George (11) all finished in double figures.

Nikola Jovic scored 17 points and Duncan Robinson finished with 16 for the Heat, who played without suspended star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler was suspended for seven games on Friday over what the club calls conduct detrimental to the team after saying “probably not” when asked if he thought he could find on-court joy again in Miami.

The Jazz outscored Miami 40-19 in the second quarter for a 62-41 lead at halftime. George’s 3-pointer early in the fourth gave the Jazz their biggest lead at 112-69.

It was the sixth largest home loss in Heat history and worst since a 144-97 loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 29, 2020.

The Heat closed a three-game homestand with consecutive double-figure losses against clubs with sub-.500 records at the time. Indiana beat Miami 128-115 on Thursday night.

Takeaways

Jazz: They snapped a three-game road losing streak with their first win away from home since winning at Detroit and at Brooklyn Dec. 18 and 21.

Heat: The second quarter deficit ballooned as Miami shot 1 for 12 on 3-point attempts. The Heat shot 3 of 22 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Key moment

Tied after the first quarter, Utah began the second on a 13-2 run. Collins’ layup capped the surge and put Utah ahead 35-24.

Key stat

The Jazz outrebounded the Heat 63-42 and each Utah starter had at least four rebounds.

Up next

The Jazz visit Orlando on Sunday night while the Heat begin a six-game road trip Monday night at Sacramento.

