Sebastian Aho’s overtime goal lifts Hurricanes to 4-3 win over the Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s goal at 1:30 in overtime led the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

Aho added two assists. Seth Jarvis had two goals and Jalen Chatfield also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 3-0 against Pittsburgh this season. Dustin Tokarski had 16 saves for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Hayes, Michael Bunting and Erik Karlsson scored for the Penguins. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins built a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game. Hayes and Bunting beat Tokarski for the early advantage.

Aho set up Jarvis’ first goal and then fed Chatfield to tie the game at 2-2 with 7:15 left in the second period. Jarvis made it 3-2 with an assist from Andrei Svechnikov with 3:42 left in the second.

Takeaways

Penguins: Pittsburgh has struggled on the road since a 9-2 win at Montreal on Dec. 12. Production from stars Sidney Crosby (1 goal, 1 assist) and Evgeni Malkin (0 goals, 3 assists) has been scarce in those road losses.

Hurricanes: Falling behind 2-0 in the first period felt like a continuation of Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Minnesota. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour is looking for more consistency. The Hurricanes have alternated losses and wins in their past six games.

Key moment

The Hurricanes penalty kill, second-best in the NHL, held up late in regulation when Chatfield was sent to the box for a delay of game with 3 minutes left in the third period.

Key stat

Aho’s overtime goal was his 600th career point in his ninth season with Carolina. Jarvis’ second period assist was the 100th of his career.

Up Next

The Penguins host Columbus on Tuesday while the Hurricanes travel to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

