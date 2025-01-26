Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ankeny Centennial 60, North Polk, Alleman 40 Carroll 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47 Central Decatur, Leon…

Ankeny Centennial 60, North Polk, Alleman 40

Carroll 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Central Decatur, Leon 45, Chariton 26

Davenport, North 68, Valley, West Des Moines 46

Diagonal 50, Moulton-Udell 36

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Papillion-LaVista South, Neb. 41

Emmetsburg 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 20

Exira-EHK 47, Van Meter 42

Freeman, Neb. 46, Glenwood 42

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40, West Fork, Sheffield 34

Harlan 52, Underwood 34

Iowa City Liberty 63, Waukee 55

Monticello 49, Benton Community 35

Omaha Marian, Neb. 67, Lewis Central 58

Seymour 34, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 27

Spring Grove, Minn. 66, New Hampton 47

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Davenport, West 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Gilbert 33

West Lyon, Inwood 52, St Ansgar 40

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Heartland Christian 40, Cornerstone, Neb. 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Linn, Troy Mills vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

