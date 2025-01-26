Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 60, North Polk, Alleman 40
Carroll 48, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47
Central Decatur, Leon 45, Chariton 26
Davenport, North 68, Valley, West Des Moines 46
Diagonal 50, Moulton-Udell 36
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Papillion-LaVista South, Neb. 41
Emmetsburg 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 20
Exira-EHK 47, Van Meter 42
Freeman, Neb. 46, Glenwood 42
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40, West Fork, Sheffield 34
Harlan 52, Underwood 34
Iowa City Liberty 63, Waukee 55
Monticello 49, Benton Community 35
Omaha Marian, Neb. 67, Lewis Central 58
Seymour 34, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 27
Spring Grove, Minn. 66, New Hampton 47
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Davenport, West 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Gilbert 33
West Lyon, Inwood 52, St Ansgar 40
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Heartland Christian 40, Cornerstone, Neb. 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Linn, Troy Mills vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.