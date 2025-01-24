Sanchez leads Wagner against Mercyhurst after 24-point game

Wagner Seahawks (10-8, 2-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-13, 2-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (10-8, 2-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-13, 2-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Mercyhurst after Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 24 points in Wagner’s 70-68 overtime win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers are 5-2 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks are 2-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner is sixth in the NEC with 13.4 assists per game led by Javier Ezquerra Trelles averaging 4.9.

Mercyhurst scores 65.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 59.1 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.1 points for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

