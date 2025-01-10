San Francisco visits Mahi and Santa Clara

San Francisco Dons (14-4, 4-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 3-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Francisco Dons (14-4, 4-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 3-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on San Francisco after Elijah Mahi scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 82-81 overtime win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Broncos are 6-2 in home games. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 4.2.

The Dons are 4-1 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC with 14.4 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 4.2.

Santa Clara makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). San Francisco averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Broncos.

Malik Thomas is averaging 20.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.