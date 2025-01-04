San Diego faces Oregon State following Bradley’s 23-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-11, 1-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego Toreros (4-11, 1-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -14.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Oregon State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 23 points in San Diego’s 81-80 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Beavers have gone 9-1 at home. Oregon State is fifth in the WCC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Toreros are 1-1 in conference games. San Diego is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon State scores 75.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.8 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Toreros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beavers.

Bendji Pierre averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.