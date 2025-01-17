Sammy Sosa gets warm reception for his reconciliation with the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Sammy Sosa jogged onto the stage, carrying an American flag. The crowd cheered wildly. It was just…

It was just like old times — only Sosa was dressed in a suit, and the scene occurred in a downtown hotel ballroom instead of Wrigley Field.

Sosa and the Chicago Cubs are back together after the slugger returned to the team’s annual fan convention on Friday. The Cubs also announced that Sosa will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this year, alongside former first baseman Derrek Lee.

The reconciliation began when Sosa released a vaguely worded statement last month apologizing for unspecified mistakes. Sosa has faced questions about using performance-enhancing drugs, but he said that wasn’t the reason for his statement.

“No. I’m referring, for example, look, 21 years out,” said Sosa, who played his last season with the Cubs in 2004. “I had the fans that loved me very much. I had to apologize to them because I mean normally they see me play so many years.”

While Sosa, 56, declined to offer any specifics about his apology, it didn’t look as if that mattered at all to Cubs fans — who had clamored for a reunion for years — or the organization, which put together a warm welcome after ignoring the seven-time All-Star for decades.

There was a standing ovation when Sosa was announced as part of the team’s Hall of Fame class, and the cheers picked up when he appeared on stage holding the flag — reminiscent of how he ran out to right field in the Cubs’ first home game after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

There was another big ovation when Sosa took the stage again near the end of the convention’s opening ceremony, this time wearing his old No. 21 Cubs jersey.

“I think that today was a perfect day,” Sosa said.

Sosa rose to prominence with the Cubs after he was acquired in a March 1992 trade with the crosstown White Sox for George Bell. Nicknamed Slammin’ Sammy, he hit a franchise-record 545 homers and drove in 1,414 runs in 13 years on the North Side.

Sosa became a national figure when he staged a memorable home run duel with Mark McGwire during the 1998 season. Sosa went deep 66 times and won the NL MVP award, and McGwire finished with 70 homers — breaking baseball’s single-season record at the time.

But Sosa’s connection to the Cubs was damaged by allegations that he used performance-enhancing drugs, along with questions about his behavior. He was traded to Baltimore after he showed up late for the 2004 finale at Wrigley Field and left early.

During congressional testimony in 2005, Sosa denied using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I got a chance to play with Sammy my first year here, and he was always good to me,” Lee said. “You know, he taught me a lot about hitting. One of the hardest workers you’ll ever see. Came to play every day.

“He admitted mistakes, apologized for them, moved on. We’ve all made mistakes, and we all want forgiveness. So, time to move on. It’s been a long time.”

Sosa finished his big league career with a .273 batting average and 609 homers — currently ninth on the career list. He also had 1,667 RBIs and 234 stolen bases in 18 seasons from 1989 to 2007.

Sosa fell well short of Hall of Fame election in 2022 on his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. His next chance for consideration would be if he is placed on the ballot for the contemporary player committee, which meets next December.

“I think Sammy was a part of some magical summers here, some important summers here,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who played against Sosa in the majors. “He entertained people like one of very few that ever did, in a Chicago Cubs uniform. So it’s good that he’s back. It’s great that he’s here.”

