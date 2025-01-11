Sallis and Wake Forest host Miami (FL)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Miami (FL) after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 77-59 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Hurricanes are 4-5 on their home court. Miami (FL) averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons are 3-1 against conference opponents. Wake Forest is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Wake Forest’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 8.7 points.

Sallis is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.