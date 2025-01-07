Saint Louis hosts Saint Bonaventure after Council’s 24-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 2-0 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-1, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 2-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces Saint Louis after Melvin Council Jr. scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 86-66 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens have gone 8-1 at home. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Kalu Anya paces the Billikens with 10.2 boards.

The Bonnies are 2-0 in conference matchups. Saint Bonaventure is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Louis averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 70.4 Saint Louis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Billikens.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 8.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

