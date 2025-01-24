Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Dayton after Brown’s 20-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-7, 4-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-6, 3-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-7, 4-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-6, 3-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Dayton after Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-61 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Flyers have gone 11-1 at home. Dayton scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-3 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Brown with 5.1.

Dayton makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hawks. Rasheer Fleming is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.