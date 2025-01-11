Saint Francis (PA) takes on conference foe Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-15, 0-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-13, 1-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-15, 0-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-13, 1-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Haedyn Roberts and Le Moyne visit Yanessa Boyd and Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

The Red Flash have gone 0-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 0-2 against conference opponents. Le Moyne gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 27.1 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 47.9 points per game, 23.8 fewer points than the 71.7 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is scoring 8.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Red Flash.

Roberts averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 50.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.