Sadiq scores as Valencia beats 3rd-division team Ourense in last 16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Umar Sadiq scored in his debut as a starter as Valencia defeated third-division club Ourense 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker scored Valencia’s second goal of the match in the 78th minute, clearing two defenders before firing a shot into the top corner. The hosts had opened the scoring with an own-goal by defender Francisco Carmona in the 50th.

Sadiq had made two appearances with Valencia since joining on a loan from Real Sociedad this year, both times coming off the bench.

Valencia, sitting in last place at the halfway point of the Spanish league, is the first team to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona hosts Real Betis and Atletico Madrid visits second-division team Elche on Wednesday, while defending champion Athletic Bilbao hosts Osasuna and Real Madrid welcomes Celta Vigo on Thursday.

